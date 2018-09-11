Pulse.com.gh logo
South Africa: Warning About Fake Minister Mkhize Facebook Account


Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa play

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) wishes to alert social media users and the public about the existence of fake and fraudulent facebook accounts under the name of COGTA Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Ministry condemns this fraudulent and mischievous use of the Minister’s profile, name and photographs.

Dr Mkhize does not have a personal Facebook account.

The Minister is reachable on social media through his twitter account: @DrZweliMkhize or through the CoGTA social media platforms - @NationalCoGTA (Twitter) and National CoGTA (Facebook).

