Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Africa: Water efficiency now part of the Green Tourism Incentive Programme from the third application window


APO South Africa: Water efficiency now part of the Green Tourism Incentive Programme from the third application window

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Department of Tourism, Republic of South Africa play

Department of Tourism, Republic of South Africa

Download logo

The Department of Tourism is pleased to announce the addition of support for water efficiency measures in the Hospitality Industry to the third window application period of the Green Tourism Incentive Programme (GTIP), which opens from 1 September to 30 November 2018.

In partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and with the National Cleaner Production Centre of South Africa (NCPC-SA) as the technical support, the Department launched the Green Tourism Incentive Programme in 2017 to encourage small and micro tourism enterprises to move towards cleaner and more energy-efficient operations.

While the uptake in the programme during the first two application windows was positive, the Department recognised the need to expand the programme focus to also include water efficiency to mitigate the impact of persistent drought conditions in some parts of the country on the tourism sector.

The programme funding limits to qualifying small and micro tourism enterprises remain mostly unchanged but were adjusted to include water efficiency as follows:

  • 90% of the cost for a new resource-efficiency (energy and water) audit or the full cost for reviewing an existing resource-efficiency audit; and
  • grant funding to qualifying small and micro enterprises on a sliding scale from 30% to 90% (capped at R1 million) towards the installation of recommended water and energy efficiency measures.

“The inclusion of water efficiency solutions in the Green Tourism Incentive Programme contributes to the department’s objective of encouraging the South African tourism sector to adopt operational practices for the sustainable management and usage of water and electricity resources and adhering to responsible tourism principles,” said the Director General of the Department of Tourism, Victor Tharage. The IDC manages the GTIP on behalf of the Department with energy and water efficiency audits being conducted by the NCPC-SA to determine the best possible solutions to be implemented.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Tourism, Republic of South Africa.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: South Africa: Remarks by Minister of Science and Technology HE Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at the Albertina Sisulu Memorial lecture on 28th August 2018, St George’s Cathedral, Cape Town APO South Africa: Remarks by Minister of Science and Technology HE Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at the Albertina Sisulu Memorial lecture on 28th August 2018, St George’s Cathedral, Cape Town
APO: South African Revenue Service (SARS) releases trade statistics for July 2018 APO South African Revenue Service (SARS) releases trade statistics for July 2018
APO: Press Conference United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the Guiding Principles of Internal Displacement in South Sudan APO Press Conference United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the Guiding Principles of Internal Displacement in South Sudan
APO: Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Situation in Tripoli, Libya APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Situation in Tripoli, Libya
APO: Joint Constitutional Review Committee to hear Oral Presentations at Parliament APO Joint Constitutional Review Committee to hear Oral Presentations at Parliament
APO: The Secretary-General remarks to China-Africa Cooperation Summit APO The Secretary-General remarks to China-Africa Cooperation Summit



Top Articles

1 APO The trade of illegal weapons implicates senior government officials...bullet
2 APO China-Africa High Level Dialogue with Business Representatives...bullet
3 APO President concludes productive state visit to Chinabullet
4 APO Rugby World Cup: Kenya Simbas Repechage training squad namedbullet
5 APO Government Activities for the Week 3- 9 September 2018bullet
6 APO Could the future of food in the world depend on what...bullet
7 APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the...bullet
8 APO Top 50 Brands: Dangote Now the Most Valuable Brand in...bullet
9 APO H.E. The President of Equatorial Guinea and...bullet
10 APO The Secretary-General remarks to China-Africa...bullet

APO

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
APO High Commissioner Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre accredited to Botswana
EXX Africa
APO The Secret Chinese Arms Trade in the Horn of Africa
Solarplaza
APO Now is the time for local investors to step up and electrify Africa
International Road Transport Organisation (IRU)
APO IRU Media Prize on the Future of Transport and Trade now open for entries