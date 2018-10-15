South African Parliamentarians add their voice in calls for stronger multi-lateral governance structures of Trade and Investments during the 139th Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Assembly in Geneva

news

The South African Parliamentarians have thrown their voice behind international efforts to halt the weakening of multi-lateral fora governing trade and investments. This position was tabled at a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade held in Geneva – Switzerland today 15 October 2018.

The IPU Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade, debated how Parliaments of the world could assist in addressing global economic challenges that include gross inequalities and differential development of the countries. Representing South Africa in the committee, a Member of Parliament, Ms Peace Mabe, said every nation should join the programme of protecting governance structures of international trade and investment from the emerging trend of some countries pursuing their national interests at the cost of global economic stability:

(Sound bite)

·In-words: I call on all of us …

·Outwords: …. Next five years.

·Duration: 43 seconds

Download link

https://we.tl/t-9JDZK45Gvv

Alongside this meeting, were meetings of two other Standing Committees of the IPU, dealing with matters of Peace and International Security, as well as Democracy and Human Rights. The Parliament of South Africa is represented in the standing committees by various members of the eight-member delegation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly and leader of the eight-member delegation of Parliamentarians, Ms Baleka Mbete is due to address the assembly of the IPU this afternoon on Parliamentary Leadership in Promoting Peace and Development in the Age of Innovation and Technology, which is the theme of the 139thAssembly of the IPU.