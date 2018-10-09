Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Sudan: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) available to facilitate release of detainees


APO South Sudan: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) available to facilitate release of detainees

  • Published: , Refreshed:
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) play

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Download logo

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is prepared to facilitate the release of detainees for all parties to the conflict in South Sudan. This is in-line with the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, which mentions the ICRC as a facilitator of persons detained in relation to the conflict.

“We have offered our services to all sides and confirmed our readiness to act as a neutral facilitator for the release of detainees,” said François Stamm, the head of delegation for the ICRC in South Sudan. “The ICRC has previously acted as a neutral intermediary in release operations in South Sudan and we will do so again at the request of the parties to the conflict and with the consent of detainees.”

As a neutral intermediary, the ICRC is not involved in any negotiations preceding any release of detainees. The ICRC facilitates the release with the consent of those detained who have the opportunity to share their concerns confidentially and then provides them with safe transport. The ICRC is in confidential dialogue with the parties to the conflict.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Minister Mokonyane congratulates Uzalo for making history by reaching the 10 Million Viewers Mark APO Minister Mokonyane congratulates Uzalo for making history by reaching the 10 Million Viewers Mark
APO: Rugby Africa Sevens 2018, Tunisia: Kenya Conducts Final Training Ahead of Departure to Tunisia APO Rugby Africa Sevens 2018, Tunisia: Kenya Conducts Final Training Ahead of Departure to Tunisia
APO: Francophone Africa – The Continent’s Hottest Hospitality Market APO Francophone Africa – The Continent’s Hottest Hospitality Market
APO: State Visit of President Sirisena of Sri Lanka to Seychelles, 8th to 10th October 2018 APO State Visit of President Sirisena of Sri Lanka to Seychelles, 8th to 10th October 2018
APO: Administrator Green Congratulates the Winners of the Nobel Peace Prize APO Administrator Green Congratulates the Winners of the Nobel Peace Prize
APO: Statement by H.E. Mr. Taro KONO, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo International Conference of Africa's Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting APO Statement by H.E. Mr. Taro KONO, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo International Conference of Africa's Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting



Top Articles

1 APO DHL Express awarded most Top Employer certifications on the continentbullet
2 APO International terror financiers find a haven in Angolabullet
3 APO President Biya: Do the Right Thing and Give Cameroon its Chance...bullet
4 APO Arsenal FC and WorldRemit name Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya as...bullet
5 APO London: Dangote urges deepening of African economy through...bullet
6 APO Statement by H.E. Mr. Taro KONO, Minister for Foreign...bullet
7 APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to...bullet
8 APO Francophone Africa – The Continent’s Hottest...bullet
9 APO Stats South Africa set to conduct Census of...bullet
10 APO State Visit of President Sirisena of Sri Lanka to...bullet

APO

UN Information Centre in Cairo
APO Reminder - Media Invitation: Award Ceremony for Hanaa Helmy, CEO of the EFG Hermes Foundation and Head of CSR for her selection as one of ten worldwide 2018 Sustainable Development Goals pioneers
Department for International Development (DFID)
APO UK deepens ties across East Africa
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) Policy and Legislation Education and Awareness Campaign to visit Kwathema
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
APO Climate-Smart Agriculture key to support long-term growth of Near East and North Africa countries UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Islamic Development Bank gather countries to discuss future of agriculture in the region
X
Advertisement