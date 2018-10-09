Pulse.com.gh logo
State Visit of President Sirisena of Sri Lanka to Seychelles, 8th to 10th October 2018


APO State Visit of President Sirisena of Sri Lanka to Seychelles, 8th to 10th October 2018

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles

The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, H.E Mr. Maithripala Sirisena arrived yesterday on his first State visit, accompanied by a high level delegation which consisted of the Sri Lankan Minister for Science, Technology, Research, Skills Development & Vocational Training and Kandyan Heritage, Hon. Laskshman Senewiratne, M.P, the State Minister of Higher Education & Cultural Affairs, Hon. Mohan Lal Grero, M.P, the State Minister of Youth Affairs, Project Management and Southern Development, Hon. Piyasena Gamage, M.P, and Hon Dayasiri Jayasekara, a member of Parliament.

H.E President Sirisena was welcomed at State House yesterday by President Danny Faure for a tête a tête meeting, followed by a bilateral meeting, attended also by Vice President Meriton, other Ministers and high ranking officials from both countries.

In his opening statement, President Faure welcomed the President of Sri Lanka and his delegation to Seychelles.

“Your Excellency it is truly an honour to welcome you and your delegation to Seychelles this week. Let me take this opportunity to thank you for accepting my invitation for you to visit Seychelles. This month of October 2018, our two countries commemorate 30 years since we established diplomatic relations. I would like to renew my commitment to continue to work to strengthen our bonds of friendship,” said President Faure.

Both countries agreed to further enhance cooperation in tourism, health, education, trade, fisheries, maritime security, capacity building and other sectors.

President Sirisena also confirmed that the Sri Lankan government will be supporting Seychelles with ten scholarships in vocational training and other possible support in the legal field including short term training of legal draftsmen in Sri Lanka.

Following their meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of two MOUs; one signed between the Seychelles Institute of Technology (SIT) and the University of Vocational Technology (UNIVOTEC) of Sri Lanka and the other between the University of Seychelles and the University of Moratuwa of Sri Lanka.

The visit continues today with the planting of an endemic plant by President Sirisena at the Botanical Garden, followed by a brief tour of the Seychelles Maritime Academy and transfer to Praslin for a visit of the Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve. Vice President Meriton will later host a lunch for President Sirisena and his delegation at Raffles Hotel.

This evening, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Seychelles, H.E. Dr. Tikiri Herath Gunathilake, is hosting a ‘SEWA ABHIMANI Honors Award Ceremony’ for President Sirisena and the local Sri Lankan community at the International Conference Centre Seychelles (ICCS), marking the end of events for President Sirisena, who will then depart Seychelles early Wednesday morning.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.
