Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Nigeria floods


  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by reports that 200 people have died, 1,300 have been injured and nearly two million are affected by recent flooding in areas along the Niger and Benue rivers in Nigeria.

More than half a million people have been internally displaced and over 350,000 are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The United Nations expresses its solidarity with Nigeria during this difficult time and stands ready to support as required.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).
