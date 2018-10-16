Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General On Nigeria

news

The Secretary-General is appalled and strongly condemns the killing of an aid worker from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in north-east Nigeria on Monday. The aid worker, Hauwa Mohammed Liman, had been held hostage since March 2018 and was killed by her captors.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms. Liman and expresses his solidarity with the President and staff of the ICRC. Those responsible for this killing must be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General expresses his concern for the safety and well-being of the remaining hostages and calls for their immediate release.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that all parties to the conflict must protect aid workers who provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the millions of people in need in north-east Nigeria.