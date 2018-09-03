Pulse.com.gh logo
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Situation in Tripoli, Libya


APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Situation in Tripoli, Libya

United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General condemns the continued escalation of violence in and around Libya’s capital and, in particular, the use by armed groups of indiscriminate shelling leading to the death and injury of civilians, including children. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

The Secretary-General reminds all parties that the indiscriminate use of force is a violation of international humanitarian and human rights law. He urges all parties to grant humanitarian relief for those in need, particularly those who are trapped by the fighting.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities and abide by the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United Nations and the Reconciliation Committees. His Special Representative Ghassan Salame will continue to offer good offices and work with all parties to reach a lasting political agreement acceptable to all to avoid further loss of lives and for the benefit of the people of Libya.

