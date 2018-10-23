Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Statement by the UN Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon, following news of tragic incidents in Borno and Kaduna States

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations (UN) play

United Nations (UN)

Download logo

I would like to express my grave concern over news of renewed killings by the armed insurgent group, Boko Haram. It has been reported that close to forty lives were lost in separate incidents over the last few days, when the group attacked civilians in Borno State. While numerous efforts are underway to bring the crisis in the North-East to an end, I would like to appeal to the Government of Nigeria and security forces in the region to scale up their efforts aimed at protecting civilian communities especially in areas where sporadic attacks have been recorded recently. These attacks, if unchecked, may reverse the gains made so far in securing lives and property in the region.

I have also learned with sadness, the loss of over fifty lives following communal clashes in Kasuwan Magani area, South of Kaduna State. I urge authorities in the State to seriously look into circumstances leading to these clashes, which have become too common. I appeal to all stakeholders to commence processes to amicably address their underlying causes and bring the perpetrators to account.

On behalf of the UN family in Nigeria, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the bereaved. The UN remains ready to support the Government and people of Nigeria in seeking sustainable solutions to related national challenges.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: United Kingdom and United States Embassies Partner to Support Communication between Government and Media APO United Kingdom and United States Embassies Partner to Support Communication between Government and Media
APO: World Council of Churches (WCC) condemns arrest of pastor in Zambia APO World Council of Churches (WCC) condemns arrest of pastor in Zambia
APO: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Committee raises concerns with Agricultural Research Council APO Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Committee raises concerns with Agricultural Research Council
APO: Killing of farmers threatens food security in Northeast Nigeria APO Killing of farmers threatens food security in Northeast Nigeria
APO: Rugby World Cup Repechage: Kopo returns as Kenya Simbas head to France APO Rugby World Cup Repechage: Kopo returns as Kenya Simbas head to France
APO: Green Climate Fund Board approves three African Development Bank proposals for Green Climate Projects worth over US$ 110 million APO Green Climate Fund Board approves three African Development Bank proposals for Green Climate Projects worth over US$ 110 million



Top Articles

1 APO Strategy for Norway’s efforts in the Sahel region 2018-2020bullet
2 APO Cameroon's Presidential Election Resultsbullet
3 APO Loss of lives at sea: Greenpeace calls on the Senegalese...bullet
4 APO African Development Bank launches landmark US$500 million...bullet
5 APO South Africa’s mass transit sector secures US$ 10 million...bullet
6 APO Media Advisory | October 23, 2018 Telephonic Press...bullet
7 APO Killing of farmers threatens food security in Northeast...bullet
8 APO Ebola in DR Congo: UN chief ‘outraged’ by recent...bullet
9 APO Green Climate Fund Board approves three African...bullet
10 APO Handover Ceremony of Maternity Waiting Facility in...bullet

APO

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank headlines strong performance ahead of key investment forum
 
APO EnergyWeek Morocco to welcome 400 energy decision-makers to Marrakech this November to discuss power projects in North & West Africa
International Organization for Migration (IOM)
APO Biometric Registration of Displaced Population in Juba Enhances Accountability in Humanitarian Aid
The World Bank Group
APO World Bank, Government of Kenya to Discuss Disability Inclusive Education in Africa
X
Advertisement