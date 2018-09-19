Strengthening of Economic ties is important to South Africa -Ambassador Dlomo

news

Strengthening of economic ties, partnerships and cooperation with other countries is important to the South African government and private sector. To this end, the South African government regards the Japan-South Africa bilateral economic relations as strategic and reaching out to Japan is a priority. This was said by the South African Ambassador to Japan, Mr Thulani Dlomo.

Dlomo was speaking on the sidelines of the investment mission that is currently underway in Japan. and is part of government’s investment mobilisation drive that will take place until 22 September 2018.

“This mission is a prioritisation of Japan by the South African government. The mission offers an opportunity to assure the government of Japan and the private sector that South Africa is indeed the best country to invest in,’ said Dlomo.

He adds that the mission was also an implementation of the commitment made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to send the investment envoy to Japan after the Japan-Africa Public-Private Economic Forum which was held in South Africa in May 2018. He said the investment mission is a reiteration that the South African government is committed to the bilateral and economic relations with Japan.

“As the embassy of South Africa in Japan, we are pleased that the investment envoy, Ms Phumzile Langeni is here to engage investors and the business community. The investment interest is huge, big and small corporates are looking forward to hear about investment opportunities available in South Africa as well as the country’s investment environment,” said Dlomo.

According to him, South Africa and Japan have cordial relations and present an opportunity for South Africa to learn from the Japanese, with regards to skills development innovation, technology and trade and investment to grow the economy.

Dlomo further said it was important for all South Africans to embrace the investment drive, as it would lead to the creation of more jobs and decrease inequality and poverty. Most importantly, he added that the drive was not only be beneficial to South Africa, but to the region in general, as investors would also find it easy to expand to neighbouring countries and can treat South Africa as an entry point to the region.

“I am confident that as we continue to position the country as an economic hub and one that has conducive environment for business to flourish and has developed infrastructure, this mission and many more engagements like this would yield positive results that would contribute to the $100 billion investment target in five years,” said Dlomo.

The Chief Executive Officer of Business Leadership South Africa, Mr Bonang Mohale expressed his contentment about the mission. He said it offered the organisation an opportunity to scout for investment opportunities and position the country as valued partner. He pointed out good regulations, judicial independence, abundance natural resources, most diversified economy in the continent and developed infrastructure as some of the reasons why investors should invest in South Africa.