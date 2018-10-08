Pulse.com.gh logo
The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) Policy and Legislation Education and Awareness Campaign to visit Kwathema


The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) Policy and Legislation Education and Awareness Campaign to visit Kwathema

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Department of Trade and Industry’s (the dti) policy and legislation education awareness campaign. The key objective of the campaign is to share information on various pieces of legislation that affects the South Africa’s citizens.
DATE: Tuesday, 9 October 2018
TIME: 10:00
VENUE: White City Park
: 5610 Thema Road, White City
: Springs, Gauteng
The communities will be presented with information around areas of simplified business registration processes and enhancement of company transparency, as well as amendments to the Liquor, National Gambling, Lotteries, National Credit, Consumer Protection, Copyright, Performers Protection and Companies Acts.
RSVPs should be forwarded to Rorisang Matea via telephone on 012 394 3303 / 079 112 1787 or e-mail: Rmatea@thedti.gov.za
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.
