The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to host two-day conference on the Natural Ingredients Export Strategy

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will host a two-day conference on the Natural Ingredients and Cosmetics Products Export Strategy which the department developed in partnership with the Centre for the Promotion of Imports (CBI), an agency of the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Members of the media are invited to cover the event:

DATE: 15-16 October 2018

TIME: 09:00

VENUE: Industrial Development Corporation Conference Centre 19 Fredman Drive, Sandton

The conference will provide a platform for all stakeholders to exchange ideas on the progress made through the implementation of the strategy and to review its success.

The strategy was aimed at growing the exports of natural ingredients including vegetable and essential oils, improving the competitive of the industry to increase exports, and promoting the transformation and inclusiveness of the sector in order to open up economic opportunities to previously disadvantaged individuals and emerging small businesses.

The strategy encourages the production of ingredients that comply with international market requirements and stimulate local value-addition in the production of organic or natural cosmetics products in a business-enabling environment.

RSVPs should be forwarded to Bongani Lukhele via e-mail: BLukhele@thedti.gov.za or telephone on 012 394-1643 or 079 5083 457.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.
