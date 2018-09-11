Pulse.com.gh logo
the dti to Assist Grassroots Innovators to Showcase at The South Africa Innovation Summit


APO the dti to Assist Grassroots Innovators to Showcase at The South Africa Innovation Summit

The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will assist ten grassroots innovators as well as innovators supported through the Technology and Human Resources for Industry Programme (THRIP), the Support Programme for Industrial Innovation (SPII) and the Technology Venture Capital Fund (TVC) to showcase their inventions and participate at the South African Innovation Summit (SAIS) that will be taking place at the Cape Town Stadium from 12-14 September 2018.

the dti contingent will also be accompanied by thirty Black Industrialists that will participate in the CEO’s Forum hosted by SAIS for the purpose of exposure to potential technologies that will prepare them for the new digital industrial revolution.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies explains that the South African Innovation Summit is an annual ﬂagship event on the South African Innovation Calendar that nurtures, develops and showcases African innovation, as well as facilitate innovation thought-leadership.

“The Innovation Summit concept was created purposely to support and promote innovation and facilitate collaboration within its own eco-system. The initiative brings together corporates, thought leaders, inventors, entrepreneurs, academia and policy makers to amplify South Africa’s renowned competitive edge and to inspire sustained economic growth across the continent of Africa. The outcomes that will be achieved by the Summit will bring together thought leaders and accelerate innovation in South Africa, and into the African continent as whole,” says Davies.

Davies adds that participation at the summit will bring invaluable evidence for the dti in terms of gaining an industry insight on stakeholder perspective regarding areas where government’s intervention in shaping the South African innovation system has been successful and on which areas to improve going forwards.

“The innovators at the dti stand will range in expertise from infrastructure development, health, energy, satellite engineering, textile manufacturing, fire detection, electronic fleet management, agriculture, biotechnology and clean energy for renewable resources. Furthermore, participation at the Summit will afford the dti an opportunity to profile the outputs of the technology incentive programmes,” he says.

