The International Writing Program Women’s Creative Mentorship Program Call for Applications from Young Emerging Mauritian Female Writers


The Embassy of the United States of America is pleased to announce a brand new initiative, the International Writing Program (IWP) Women’s Creative Mentorship Program.


Working in collaboration with the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), this project focuses on mentorship between young, emerging female writers, and female IWP Fall Residency alumni, including Shenaz Patel of Mauritius. The IWP has invited eight mentors to collaborate on this project (see bios). Each of these eight mentors will be assigned two mentees from her home country, for a total of 16 mentees, and 24 project participants overall.

The Women’s Creative Mentorship Project will begin with a 4-day in-person conference in Portland, Oregon in late March of 2019 (travel, meals and lodging provided by the project), followed by a six-month distance program. The in-person Women’s Creative Mentorship Project conference will include master classes, manuscript consultations, one-on-one meetings between mentors and mentees, and other programming, such as special seminars with visiting authors and other creative professionals, both U.S.-based and overseas. At the conference, mentees will work with assigned mentors and IWP staff to develop personalized plans, which will provide the structure for the six-month distance portion of the project, ending in September 2019. After the conclusion of the distance portion of the project, participants will submit a piece of creative writing to be published in a print and online anthology. Mentors and mentees will also submit a short essay detailing the experience of mentorship, and advice for future mentors and mentees.

