Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Chairman, Abdelaziz Bougja, will attend Saturday’s match and support the Kenya Simbas for this crucial game. “Kenya qualifying for the World Cup would change the face of rugby in the country and be such a massive boost for African rugby in general. I am really proud of the boys, their commitment and their skills.”

Former Captain Wilson K’opondo, Elkeans Musonye, Felix Ayage, Nelson Oyoo are in the starting line up as Simbas brace for Hong Kong this Saturday. Ephraim Oduor and Dalmus Chituyi will start the match off the bench.

Captain Davis Chenge sits this match out owing to a shoulder injury he picked during the Canada match but the technical bench expects to have him back in the playing squad by the time the team is playing Germany on Friday 23rd. This sees K’opondo lead the team as the Captain, a title that is not new to him.

Mohammed Omollo, Moses Amusala, Oliver Mang’eni and Darwin Mukidza have been rested this weekend

Simbas Squad Facing Hong Kong on 17th November

1- Patrick Ouko 2- Colman Were 3- Joseph Odero 4- Wilson K’opondo (c) 5- Malcolm Onsando 6- Andrew Amonde 7- Elkeans Musonye 8- Joshua Chisanga 9- Felix Ayange 10- Sammy Oliech 11- Willy Ambaka 12- Leo Seje Owade 13- Collins Injera 14- Nelson Oyoo 15- Tony Onyango

Reserves: 16- Philip Ikambili 17- Ephraim Oduor 18- Hilary Mwanjilwa 19- George Nyambua 20- Martin Owilah 21- Samson Onsomu 22- William Reeve 23- Dalmus Chituyi

Watch on Supersport :

Saturday 17 November

South Africa:

13:50 – 16:00 SS12 Hong Kong vs Kenya

16:50 – 19:00 SS12 Canada vs Germany

Rest of Africa:

13:50 – 16:00 SS8 / SS12 Hong Kong vs Kenya

16:50 – 19:00 SS8 / SS12 Canada vs Germany

Friday 23 November

South Africa:

18:50 – 21:00 SS2 Kenya vs Germany

21:50 – 00:00 SS2 Hong Kong vs Canada

Rest of Africa:

18:50 – 21:00 SS8 Kenya vs Germany

21:50 – 00:00 SS8 Hong Kong vs Canada

***All timings in CAT which = GMT+2***

