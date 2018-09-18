Pulse.com.gh logo
The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Delegation in West Rand kick-starts pre-visit process to gather information on Impact of Migration on Service Delivery


The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Delegation in West Rand District Municipality in Gauteng today kick-started a pre-visit process to members of the community in the area to gather information on the impact of migration on service delivery. When the information is received it will be sent to relevant authorities to take action, and action taken will be reviewed during the programme of Taking Parliament to the People (TPTTP) to be held in the province in November.

The NCOP Delegation, led by the NCOP Programming Whip, Mr Phel Parkies, throughout this week will receive comprehensive presentations from the Departments of Home Affairs, Human Settlements and Social Development on how migration in the West Rand District affects delivery of services to the community. The West Rand District consists of three local municipalities: Mogale City, Rand West City and Merafong City.

This morning the delegation (both groups) was briefed by officials from the Department of Human Settlements and the West Rand District on issues relating to Home Affairs, Human Settlements, Health and Education. The visit by the Delegates to the NCOP in Gauteng will be held under the theme: “Impact of Migration – Deepening Cooperative Governance for Accelerated Service Delivery and Development”.

During the week-long oversight activities on the West Rand, the NCOP Delegation will visit hostels, schools, hospitals, libraries, a factory, correctional and repatriation centres. They will also meet with government officials, councillors and mayors responsible for the issues that are raised. Taking Parliament to the People is an annual programme of the NCOP conceptualised in accordance with section 72 of the Constitution, which enjoins the NCOP to facilitate public participation in the legislative process and to conduct its parliamentary business in an open manner.

Today’s programme in West Rand concludes with site visits at Lindelani Repariation Centre, Kokosi Library in Foschville and Kagiso Hostel. Tomorrow the delegation will visit Lerato Repatriation Centre, Bonang Masikhulu Shoe Manufacturing Factory and Krugersdorp Correctional Facility. Thursday’s programme will culminate in a public meeting at Westonoria Banqueting Hall where members of the public will raise matters affecting them, particularly on migration. Members of the media are invited to the public meeting.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
