news

Today, the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) (www.NEF.org), Africa’s global forum for science, launches the search for its third Class of NEF Fellows. Once selected, the new class will join 35 of Africa’s top scientists from all fields of science, Fellows from the two previous cohorts. The selected NEF Fellows will present their research and breakthroughs at the next NEF Global Gathering to be held in Nairobi, Kenya in March 2020.

The NEF, an African Institute for Mathematical Science (AIMS) initiative in partnership with the Robert Bosch Stiftung, is a global platform that connects science, society and policy in Africa and the rest of the world – with the goal to leverage science for human development globally. In March of this year, the NEF organized the largest scientific gathering on African soil, the NEF Global Gathering 2018, with over 1500 participants from 91 countries, with over 65% under 42 years of age.

“After a successful NEF Global Gathering 2018, we are excited to launch the process to recruit the third class of Africa’s most brilliant young scientists. The NEF Fellows, through their research, continue to demonstrate to the world that Africa can be a source of scientific excellence and globally relevant breakthroughs. The NEF Fellows are breaking barriers and fostering global collaboration for Africa’s and the world’s development ambitions. Judging from the enthusiasm among African researchers globally, we have no doubt the next Class of Fellows will continue to raise the bar,” said Mr. Thierry Zomahoun, NEF Chair and President and CEO of AIMS.

Application to the NEF Fellows programme is open to Africans from around the world - including those who currently reside in the Diaspora - in all fields of science, including the social sciences and technology fields. Applicants must be under 42 years, hold a PhD and demonstrate a strong track record of research/findings that have a global impact.

Dr. Youssef Travaly, the NEF’s Vice-President for Science, Innovation and Partnerships who oversees the NEF Fellows Programme, said: “The Fellows Programme is unique. It gives incredible African scientists a global platform for scientific collaboration, science diplomacy and public engagement. NEF Fellows are role models for young Africans, making science cool and most importantly, making science relevant for Africa’s transformation. The Fellows, through the various NEF programs and their own research activities, will have an opportunity to chart Africa’s scientific trajectory.”

In addition to attending and presenting at the NEF Global Gathering 2020, NEF Fellows will participate in research tours, visiting scientist weeks with partners and other. Applications close on the 27th January 2019 and results announced in June 2019. Applications can be accessed at nef.org/fellows.

Media contact:

Kevin Eze

Manager, Communications and Public Engagement

E: keze@nef.org

About the Next Einstein Forum

Launched in 2013, the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) (www.NEF.org) is an initiative of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) (www.AIMS.ac.za) in partnership with the Robert Bosch Stiftung (www.Bosch-Stiftung.de). The NEF is a platform that connects science, society and policy in Africa and the rest of the world – with the goal to leverage science for human development globally. The NEF believes that Africa’s contributions to the global scientific community are critical for global progress. At the centre of NEF efforts are Africa’s young people, the driving force for Africa’s scientific renaissance. At our headline biennial scientific event, NEF Global Gatherings, 60% of participants are 42 or younger. Far from being an ordinary science forum, the NEF Global Gatherings position science at the centre of global development efforts. The next NEF Global Gathering will be held in March 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya under the patronage of the H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of the Republic of Kenya.

In addition, through our Community of Scientists, we showcase the contributions of Africa’s brilliant youth to Africa’s scientific emergence through its class of NEF Fellows, who are Africa’s top scientists and technologists under the age of 42, and NEF Ambassadors, who are the NEF’s 54 science and technology ambassadors, one from each African country. NEF Ambassadors run the NEF Africa Science Week in their countries.