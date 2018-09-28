news

Their Royal Highnesses’ visit, which is at the request and on behalf of the British Government, will celebrate the UK’s dynamic and forward looking partnerships with Ghana on a range of shared priorities.

The visit will highlight key themes in UK and Ghana’s relationship, including the importance of our Commonwealth ties.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Ghana on 2-6 November 2018. This visit will highlight the UK’s warm and enduring relationship with Ghana and the breadth of our dynamic contemporary partnership and our shared values.

On arrival in Accra, Their Royal Highnesses will be welcomed at Jubilee House by His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo and Her Excellency First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

They will attend a State Banquet organised by the Presidency in their honour celebrating the ties between the UK and Ghana, attended by senior dignitaries, a number of British Ghanaians as well as prominent figures from business, arts, culture and media. The Prince will also attend a meeting with Ghanaian and International business leaders to discuss sustainable practice in Ghana’s cocoa industry and key environmental issues. His Royal Highness will visit the Christiansborg Castle, once a Danish, and then British, slave fort, which was -until a few years ago, the seat of Ghana’s Government after independence, to discuss the future restoration and reuse of the area, as part of a major redevelopment of Accra’s waterfront, conceived by the Ghanaian Government with the Architect Sir David Adjaye.

Their Royal Highnesses will visit Kumasi to meet His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II the Ashantehene at the Manhyia palace. The Prince and The Duchess will attend a traditional Durbar or procession at the Palace with the Ashantehene and local chiefs.

The Duchess who is President of the Women of the World Festival will also attend an event for a range of Ghanaian women in leadership positions. The Women of the World festival (WOW) is a global festival movement founded by Jude Kelly CBE in London in 2010 celebrating women and girls, and looking at the obstacles that stop them from achieving their potential. The WOW event in Ghana will include a round table discussion with influential Ghanaian women.

Their Royal Highnesses will take part in a commemorative event to acknowledge the sacrifice made by Ghanaian soldiers during the First and Second World Wars and in more recent times during international peacekeeping missions.

This is the second visit to Ghana for The Prince of Wales and the first for The Duchess of Cornwall. His Royal Highness first visited Ghana in March 1977 to attend the Golden Jubilee of Achimota School, formerly ‘The Prince of Wales College’, and a Durbar in his honour in Kumasi by His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Opoku Ware II.

Ahead of this visit the President of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said:

"I welcome The Prince of Wales very warmly back to Ghana, a country he knows well. He is an old friend of our country, and we look forward to receiving him, as his visit will renew and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the United Kingdom and Ghana."

British High Commissioner, H.E. Iain Walker said:

"Their Royal Highnesses visit to Ghana comes at an opportune moment. The UK and Ghana’s shared history and common values form the basis of our enduring friendship. But it’s the many and varied links between our people’s which make our ties so unique. This visit allows us to celebrate all that is good about our ties. And – importantly – to focus on shaping the common future we each want to create. This is a once in a generation visit by the heir to the throne; one that I am confident will endure in the hearts and minds of us all."