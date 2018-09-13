The Right Mix for Every Shower Experience: Thanks to GROHE's New Shower System Euphoria SmartControl

Multi-jet shower head for more showering comfort; Intuitive push and turn control unit in minimalist design; Large variety of combinations at the highest level
Immerse yourself in a new dimension of showering – that is what GROHE (www.GROHE.com) SmartControl stands for. From now on, the experience of “Push, Turn, Shower” will be even more multifaceted: The smart technology becomes part of another successful GROHE design line – GROHE Euphoria SmartControl. The new surface-mounted installation provides a significantly slim form of the SmartControl control unit as well as convenient temperature regulation thanks to the GROHTHERM thermostat.
Download more images: https://bit.ly/2NIDNay
Triple the Shower Fun
GROHE Euphoria SmartControl is brimming with “Made in Germany” technology and quality that feature multi-jet shower heads. The smart shower system’s centrepiece is the combined, front-mounted push and turn control unit. Unique pictograms called GROHE EasyLogic provide intuitive operation. The knobs can regulate the amount of water, depending on one’s individual mood, from a gentle shower to a vigorous refreshment.
By pushing a button, the spray types can be selected. The first button, for example, activates the Euphoria handshower or the Euphoria Cube stick, offering maximum flexibility so that the water can be directed exactly where it is needed. The button in the middle provides full SmartControl power. Thanks to the new ActiveRain jet version, one can choose between a powerful jet spray that flushes out the shampoo or a concentrated jet spray that massages away everyday life stress. The third button with its gentle PureRain spray offers a shower experience of ultimate relaxation.
After switching off the water, the system automatically saves the selected flow rate until the next shower. In addition to the Rainshower 310 SmartActive shower head, the GROHE Euphoria SmartControl shower system is also available with the multi-jet Euphoria 260 head shower. Three types of sprays can be selected manually by using the innovative button in the middle of the shower head’s plate – a powerful jet spray, the invigorating SmartRain jet spray and a full rain jet spray that brings the relaxing feeling of a gentle summer rain.
An added bonus: Thanks to GROHE QuickFix, individual adjustments can be made to the upper bracket of both models which makes drilling of additional holes unnecessary. It is also possible to swing the arm of the head shower 180 degrees. Thanks to the GROHE CoolTouch technology, the chrome surface of the control unit does not get too hot. And the GROHTERM SmartControl thermostat with GROHE TurboStat technology ensures the highest precision in temperature regulation.
Minimalist Design – Clear and Convenient
The new GROHE Euphoria SmartControl model for surface-mounted installation is operated by a self-explanatory control unit using push and turn technology and featuring a very slim, minimalist design with compact dimensions. Especially in smaller bathrooms, elements such as these offer more comfort and an increased feel-good factor. Compared to the existing surface-mounted SmartControl solutions this is an even slimmer version. Lovers of a sophisticated design will get excited about the GROHE Euphoria SmartControl shower system: The generously sized 310mm shower head is available in a round and in a square design. With the high-gloss and durable GROHE StarLight chrome finish or the elegant MoonWhite acrylic glass, the material can be perfectly matched into any modern bathroom. At the same time, the GROHE EasyReach shower shelf provides a convenient storage solution for shampoo and body wash.
For more information, please visit: www.GROHE.comDistributed by APO Group on behalf of GROHE.