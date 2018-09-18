Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

“The status quo must change.” - Adesina tells FinDev Canada conference in Montreal


APO “The status quo must change.” - Adesina tells FinDev Canada conference in Montreal

  • Published: , Refreshed:
African Development Bank Group (AfDB) play

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

Download logo

“No country can possibly move forward in the 21st century if it leaves half of its talent on the sidelines,” African Development (www.AfDB.org) President, Akinwumi Adesina told delegates at the launch of FinDev Canada, in Montreal, while making the Bank’s case for supporting women.

FinDev Canada is a subsidiary of Export Development Canada (EDC), the country’s export credit agency. Launched six months ago, FinDev’s mandate is to support the growth and sustainability of businesses in developing markets.

According to Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development, “With its universities, international organizations and multicultural population, Montreal is the ideal home for FinDev Canada. From its Montreal base I am confident it will play a critical role in advancing our country’s international development agenda by offering a blend of public and private capital and building partnerships with businesses in developing countries, especially those operated by women and youth.”

Adesina gave the keynote address at the inaugural conference.

“All of us in this room understand the need to support women instinctively. Many of us have come from places – and have family in places – where the labor of women is absolutely essential to holding communities together. And yet so often, their labor is not even fully recognized. And all too often, women are denied their fair share of wages for equal work,” he said.

According to Adesina, the challenge was not just in Africa or even in North America. “In every society, this challenge represents a truly foolish squandering of resources.”

The status quo that must change

The President of the African Development Bank called for an end to the status quo on gender as women and youth are the backbone of countless small businesses. “All too often, women are denied their fair share of wages for equal work. The status quo must change. “We know that investing in women can create a true multiplier effect in communities. Women reinvest up to 90% of their income on their families and in their communities. That money goes toward feeding and educating children, and paying for doctor’s visits.”

Adesina urged partners to work strategically, innovatively, and collaboratively to bridge the estimated $42 billion financing gap between men and women. “While societal limitations and belief systems often kill many a woman’s dream, it is often at the bank counter that dreams come crashing down. Without collateral and without access to land or other financial resources, the bank is the end of the road for many women entrepreneurs,” he deplored.

Working visit to strengthen bilateral ties with Canada

Montreal is the first stop of President Adenisa’s four day working tour in Canada. The Bank’s President is leading a delegation along with David Stevenson, Executive Director at the Bank representing Canada, China, Republic of Korea, Turkey and Kuwait. Other senior members of the delegation include Stella Kilonzo, Senior Director of the Africa Investment Forum; Vanessa Moungar, Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society; Timothy Turner, Group Chief Risk Officer, and Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication.

Before his keynote address at FinDev, President Adesina held bilateral talks with Paul Lamontagne, Managing Director of FinDev Canada. Later in the day, in Ottawa, Finance Minister, Bill Morneau and the Bank delegation are expected to exchange views on a number of issues including inclusive growth, and Canada’s leadership on innovative finance mechanisms for development. The delegation will attend a dinner hosted by Minister Bibeau, where gender, climate change, and renewable energy, will top discussions.

Adesina is expected in Toronto on Wednesday and Calgary on Thursday, for the third and final legs of his four-day working visit in Canada.

Canada has been a full member of the African Development Bank (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) since January 1983 and has contributed to all General Capital Increases since joining the Bank. Canada is the 4th largest contributor to the Bank among non-regional members. As of 31st December 2016, its capital subscription to the Bank was over $3 billion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: South Africa: A Statement by the National Council of Provinces’ Chairperson Hon Thandi Modise, at a Media briefing to Kick-Start the Taking Parliament to the People Pre-Visit to Gauteng Province APO South Africa: A Statement by the National Council of Provinces’ Chairperson Hon Thandi Modise, at a Media briefing to Kick-Start the Taking Parliament to the People Pre-Visit to Gauteng Province
APO: Addis Ababa: Stars - Student Achievers Summer Camp 2018 APO Addis Ababa: Stars - Student Achievers Summer Camp 2018
APO: Minister Sisulu and Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs affirm importance of enhancing relations APO Minister Sisulu and Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs affirm importance of enhancing relations
APO: Commission on Human Rights Urges South Sudan to make peace and justice a reality APO Commission on Human Rights Urges South Sudan to make peace and justice a reality
APO: Human Rights Council hears plea for victims of ‘brutal’ sexual violence in South Sudan APO Human Rights Council hears plea for victims of ‘brutal’ sexual violence in South Sudan
APO: Nigeria: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemns midwife’s murder, appeals to abductors to spare two other healthcare workers APO Nigeria: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemns midwife’s murder, appeals to abductors to spare two other healthcare workers



Top Articles

1 APO Forum on China-Africa Cooperation charts 3-year cooperation planbullet
2 APO South Africa: Presidential Consultation Supports Action to...bullet
3 APO Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Angola to visit Luandabullet
4 APO South Africa companies arrive in Russia to seek export...bullet
5 APO Kaspersky Lab’s latest Parental Control report reveals...bullet
6 APO South Africa : Taking Parliament to the People Media...bullet
7 APO South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize has not Undertaken...bullet
8 APO Minister Mokonyane opposed to South African...bullet
9 APO Commission on Human Rights Urges South Sudan to make...bullet
10 APO Human Rights Council hears plea for victims of...bullet

APO

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
APO UNHCR calls on South Sudan parties to deliver a lasting peace
Tigo
APO Tigo Launches 4G+ Network in Tanzania
Embassy of France to Ghana
APO Ghana companies are invited to take part to the Business Forum « Ambition Africa 2018 » The key event for business between Africa and France
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO South Africa Delegation arrives in Japan for Investment Mission
X
Advertisement