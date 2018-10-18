By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Beth Dunford, the U.S. Agency for International Development Bureau for Food Security Assistant Administrator, and USAID Food for Peace Director Matt Nims discussed food security issues in Africa in advance of World Food Day, including USAID’s Feed the Future program during a telephonic press briefing with journalists across the world. Visit this link to access the full briefing.