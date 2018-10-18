Pulse.com.gh logo
APO The U.S. and Food security issues in Africa

U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe play

U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe

Beth Dunford, the U.S. Agency for International Development Bureau for Food Security Assistant Administrator, and USAID Food for Peace Director Matt Nims discussed food security issues in Africa in advance of World Food Day, including USAID’s Feed the Future program during a telephonic press briefing with journalists across the world. Visit this link to access the full briefing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe.

