The Undiscovered Continent: AccorHotels launches MyChicAfrica, a new lifestyle & travel media platform

Fashion, art, travel, food, design, adventure, architecture, hi-tech/hi-touch and creativity, Africa is positively brimming with new and undiscovered experiences. AccorHotels invite guests, travelling nomads and the curious-at-heart to rediscover the continent through a completely new lens – MyChicAfrica (MyChicAfrica.accorhotels.com)– featuring inspiration insights, newfound narratives, and visually arresting content.

Following the immensely successful #MyChicAfrica social media campaign, which paired prominent African influencers together to provide an ‘off the beaten track’ look at their locales, AccorHotels in Africa is now ready to venture even further. The launch of its lifestyle media platform - MyChicAfrica.AccorHotels.com - a depository of material named after this culturally curated campaign, features a dedicated editorial team providing fresh insights and new travel itineraries for the culturally curious.

"Since our earliest days in Africa over 40 years ago to our operations across over 20 countries today, we have unearthed a positive yet realistic picture of Africa as a modern and daring continent, steeped in creativity, unmasked landscapes and offering a treasure trove of cultural gems – past, present and future,” said Souleymane Khol, Vice President, Sales, Marketing, Distribution & Revenue Management at AccorHotels Africa & Indian Ocean.

MyChicAfrica – Showcasing the Continent

MyChicAfrica.AccorHotels.com is a showcase of Africa – a diversity of landscapes and cultural richness, making it one of the most beautiful travel destinations in the world. This pioneering new approach from AccorHotels aims to make the continent more accessible and open for not only international travellers, but for Africans and the diaspora to rediscover and celebrate fashion, art, dining, modernity, design, adventure in addition to driving social discourse.

According to the hospitality report from Jumia Travel, tourism in Africa has the potential to be the leading contributor to the continent’s total GDP. Moreover, the digital eco-system in Africa is undergoing tremendous growth, making this the opportune time for AccorHotels to showcase, catalogue and reveal the continent in a dramatically visual and editorial way through this online media platform - MyChicAfrica.AccorHotels.com.

MyChicAfrica – A Gateway to African Experiences

MyChicAfrica.AccorHotels.com is an exciting account of the African way of life through four different areas: Innovation & Creativity, Travel & Experience, Lifestyle & Luxury, Culture & Discovery.

A selection of topical stories include:

Kimono making using indigenous African cloth instead of traditional Japanese silk.

A new era for African photography with Kenyan photographer Osborne Macharia, renowned for his work with the world’s biggest brands and breaking barriers in the process.

The best surfing spots are not in Hawaii, California or even Australia, they are in Senegal with 1.5 – 2 metre high to 4-metre high waves.

The overwhelming success of Marvel’s Black Panther movie has reinvigorated the conversation on AfroFuturism. Read about how modern Africa is reclaiming itself.

Cameroon is not typically seen as a travel destination, yet it encapsulates Africa in a nutshell.

"AccorHotels has always believed in Africa's future and is now sharing its appreciation and knowledge of the continent with others. In addition MyChicAfrica, we have ventured into other areas close to African consumers, including a mobile payment solution and complimentary mobile phone usage in order to provide a seamless and connected experience in our hotels as well as contribute to the growing digital eco-system in Africa." concluded Souleymane Khol.

PRESS CONTACT

Hopscotch Africa Casablanca – Agnès Guillard +212 6 00 39 59 39 Aguillard@HopScotchAfrica.com



