Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting

news

1. The Government of Japan, United Nations, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Bank and the African Union Commission (AUC) will co-organize TICAD Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo on October 6th and 7th. The main objectives of the meeting are to review the progress of measures announced at TICAD V and VI at the ministerial level and to prepare for TICAD7 to be held from August 28 to 30 in 2019 in Yokohama.

2. On this occasion, Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will hold bilateral meetings with African Foreign Ministers with a view to further develop relationship with African countries.

3. In addition, side events such as business seminars will be organized at the margin of this Ministerial Meeting.