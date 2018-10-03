Pulse.com.gh logo
Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting


Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

1. The Government of Japan, United Nations, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Bank and the African Union Commission (AUC) will co-organize TICAD Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo on October 6th and 7th. The main objectives of the meeting are to review the progress of measures announced at TICAD V and VI at the ministerial level and to prepare for TICAD7 to be held from August 28 to 30 in 2019 in Yokohama.

2. On this occasion, Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will hold bilateral meetings with African Foreign Ministers with a view to further develop relationship with African countries.

3. In addition, side events such as business seminars will be organized at the margin of this Ministerial Meeting.

[Reference 1] Attendees

The Delegations of 54 African countries (Ministerial level)
Co-organizers: Government of Japan, the United Nations, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Bank and African Union Commission (AUC).
International and Regional Organizations
Other partner countries

[Reference 2] TICAD

TICAD is an International conference led by Japan and co-organized by the United Nations, the United Nations Development Program(UNDP), the World Bank and the African Union Commission (AUC) to discuss the development of Africa. Until TICAD V in 2013, the meetings were held every 5 years since 1993. TICAD VI in 2016 was held in Africa (Nairobi, Kenya) for the first time in its history. From 2016 onwards, TICAD is held every three years alternately in Africa and Japan.
TICAD I - III was hosted in Tokyo and TICAD IV and V in Yokohama. TICAD7 is to be held in Yokohama from August 28th to 30th in 2019.

[Reference 3]

The following side events are scheduled to be held :
Private Sector Engagement Part 1 & 2 (Co-organized by MoFA, UNDP and JETRO)
Japan - Africa Business Fair (Organized by MoFA)
African Clean Cities Platform (Co-organized by Ministry of the Environment, JICA，UNEP，UN-Habitat and City of Yokohama)
Coalition for African Rice Development (CARD) High-level meeting (Co-organized by JICA and MoFA,)
Embarking STI Open Innovation for Leapfrog Africa(Organized by JICA，World Bank and UNDP）
Civil Society Side Event (Organized by Citizen Network for TICAD）

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
