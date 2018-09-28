Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Transport Committee to invite Prasa Board on strategy to deal with burning of Trains


APO Transport Committee to invite Prasa Board on strategy to deal with burning of Trains

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has called on law enforcements to double their efforts and prioritise investigations into the burning of trains in and around Cape Town.

The Chairperson of the committee Ms Dikeledi Magadzi said the fires in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal Provinces concerned the committee.

The committee will look to reschedule its programme and invite the Passanger Rail Agency of SA, in order to understand what strategy it has to deal with this crisis.

The burning of trains is frequent and it is costly to the state. This kind of anarchy is condemned with contempt as it frustrates the efforts and objectives of linking up commuters with economic opportunities.

Three trains were reportedly burnt in the Cape Metro and a number of carriages had been destroyed entirely on Friday. Similar burning of trains occurred in KZN last week.

Ms Magadzi said the burning of trains inconvenienced many people and put poor people’s lives at risk. This is over and above the increased volumes of vehicles and cargo on the roads.

The need for rail police has never been greater not only for security of passengers, and state assets; but also the infrastructure which has been earmarked by the President as pivotal in getting the economy growing again.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Supports UNAIDS ‘Right to Health’ Campaign in South Sudan APO International Organization for Migration (IOM) Supports UNAIDS ‘Right to Health’ Campaign in South Sudan
APO: Minister Mokonyane urges parties to comply with Constitutional Court Ruling APO Minister Mokonyane urges parties to comply with Constitutional Court Ruling
APO: ICC President reacts to President Trump's National Security Adviser's criticism on CNN's “Fareed Zakaria GPS” APO ICC President reacts to President Trump's National Security Adviser's criticism on CNN's “Fareed Zakaria GPS”
APO: The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Ghana APO The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Ghana
APO: Conflict pushes South Sudanese into hunger – more than 6 million people face desperate food shortages APO Conflict pushes South Sudanese into hunger – more than 6 million people face desperate food shortages
APO: Orange Money celebrates a decade of financial innovation in Africa and confirms its position as a major mobile money player APO Orange Money celebrates a decade of financial innovation in Africa and confirms its position as a major mobile money player



Top Articles

1 APO Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Standard Bank...bullet
2 APO Angola worse off as hyped economic vision fails litmus testbullet
3 APO UN Human Rights Council 39: UK Statement on the Central African...bullet
4 APO Security, human rights, political upheaval in war-torn Central...bullet
5 APO Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meetingbullet
6 APO Remarks at high-level Meeting on the Central African Republicbullet
7 APO Canon Celebrates third anniversary of the United...bullet
8 APO Minister Davies to host Inaugural Black Industrialists...bullet
9 APO Attendance of Prime Minister Abe at a meeting “A...bullet
10 APO Minister Mokonyane urges parties to comply with...bullet

APO

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
APO Egypt: UN experts condemn “systematic targeting” of human rights defenders
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
APO Mali: UN expert to assess rights under new Government
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
APO UN human rights expert to assess the situation of migrants in Niger
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
APO UNHCR alarm at recent attacks and rising displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
X
Advertisement