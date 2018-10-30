Pulse.com.gh logo
APO U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor to visit Jimma, Oromia Region

Ambassador Mike Raynor, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, will visit Jimma, Oromia region from November 1-3, 2018. Ambassador Mike will engage students, regional government officials, civil society and development partners. He will also visit different U.S. government-funded projects.

During his visit, Ambassador Mike will take part in several events open to the media, including launching a new project through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) program and the English Access Microscholarship Program, a two year English language program for local youth. He will also visit Jimma University and the American Corner at the Jimma Public Library to highlight youth engagement.

Any media outlets wishing to cover public events should contact Zelalem Befekadu (091-150-9522) for further details.

