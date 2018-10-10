U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia

news

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab militant in the vicinity of Kunyo Barrow, Somalia, on October 6, 2018.

We currently assess one (1) terrorist was killed in this airstrike.

We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed in this airstrike.

U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect U.S. citizens and to disable terrorist threats. This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF) in combined counterterrorism operations and targeting terrorists, their training camps, and their safe havens throughout Somalia and the region.