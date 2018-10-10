Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia


APO U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Africa Regional Media Hub play

Africa Regional Media Hub

Download logo

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab militant in the vicinity of Kunyo Barrow, Somalia, on October 6, 2018.

We currently assess one (1) terrorist was killed in this airstrike.

We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed in this airstrike.

U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect U.S. citizens and to disable terrorist threats. This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF) in combined counterterrorism operations and targeting terrorists, their training camps, and their safe havens throughout Somalia and the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Minister Bathabile Dlamini encourages a gendered lens to observations of World Mental Health Day 2018 APO Minister Bathabile Dlamini encourages a gendered lens to observations of World Mental Health Day 2018
APO: President of Sri Lanka departs Seychelles APO President of Sri Lanka departs Seychelles
APO: African needs to speak with one voice on climate issues, says Kenya’s Environment Minister APO African needs to speak with one voice on climate issues, says Kenya’s Environment Minister
APO: South Africa: Agri SA announces Board at the 2018 Congress APO South Africa: Agri SA announces Board at the 2018 Congress
APO: Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and Standing Committee on Appropriations (Scoa) want Ministers and Directors-General held responsible for appalling audit outcomes APO Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and Standing Committee on Appropriations (Scoa) want Ministers and Directors-General held responsible for appalling audit outcomes
APO: Consular Camp to be held in Kisumu (13th-14th October 2018) APO Consular Camp to be held in Kisumu (13th-14th October 2018)



Top Articles

1 APO DHL Express awarded most Top Employer certifications on the continentbullet
2 APO International terror financiers find a haven in Angolabullet
3 APO UK Minister for Africa makes maiden visit to Somaliabullet
4 APO Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic...bullet
5 APO UK deepens ties across East Africabullet
6 APO Francophone Africa – The Continent’s Hottest Hospitality...bullet
7 APO President Biya: Do the Right Thing and Give Cameroon its...bullet
8 APO Stats South Africa set to conduct Census of Commercial...bullet
9 APO Arsenal FC and WorldRemit name Hamisi Mohamed from...bullet
10 APO U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal...bullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO President Ramaphosa celebrates Restitution of Land to KwaMkwanazi Community
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Communications Committee to be briefed by South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Media Diversity and Development Agency (MDDA) on 2017/18 Annual Reports and Financial Statements
United Nations (UN)
APO Message of the Secretary-General to the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region
 
APO Joint statement on UK and Eastern and Southern Africa EPA
X
Advertisement