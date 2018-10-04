U.S. Embassy Promotes Inclusivity in 2nd Annual Fashion Show Featuring Disabled Models

news

The U.S. Embassy in collaboration with the Ethiopian Fashion Designers Association, Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week, and persons with disabilities organizations are hosting the second “Inclusive Fashion Show” on October 5, 2018 at the Hilton Hotel.

The U.S. Embassy would like to invite you to cover this important event:

Date: Friday, October 5, 2018 at 5:30 pm

Venue: Hilton Hotel

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (091 150 9522) or Yohannes Gezahegn (091 151 2227)