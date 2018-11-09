Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO U.S. Embassy Supports 2019 SolveIT -- Nationwide Innovation Competition

  • Published: , Refreshed:
U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia play

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Download logo

The U.S. Embassy in partnership Humanity Plus and iCog Labs will launch the second SolveIT, a nationwide innovation competition for Ethiopian youths, on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the American Center.

SolveIT encourages young Ethiopians to address community issues through the application of software, hardware and other technologies. The competition supports youths to develop innovative projects, promoting entrepreneurship, and apply technology to solve problems.

You are cordially invited to cover the launch of 2019 SolveIT:

Venue: American Center, inside National Achieve and Library Agency (NALA)

Time: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 3:30 p.m.

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (0911509522) Yohannes Gezahegn (0911 512 227)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: U.S. Investments Strengthen Urban Health in Ethiopia APO U.S. Investments Strengthen Urban Health in Ethiopia
APO: The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Backs African Cellular Communications Company with $100m Loan APO The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Backs African Cellular Communications Company with $100m Loan
APO: Universal Periodic Review 31: Central African Republic APO Universal Periodic Review 31: Central African Republic
APO: EU-Seychelles Political Dialogue Concludes with Site Visits and Inauguration of Shelter APO EU-Seychelles Political Dialogue Concludes with Site Visits and Inauguration of Shelter
APO: The Trade and Development Bank and USAID Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Power Africa APO The Trade and Development Bank and USAID Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Power Africa
APO: Africa Investment Forum 2018: Lusophone Africa sets sight on US$5 billion in projects under new Development Finance Compact APO Africa Investment Forum 2018: Lusophone Africa sets sight on US$5 billion in projects under new Development Finance Compact



APO

Africa Internship Academy (AIA)
APO Champoining the Cause: Youths in Agriculture
Africa Oil Week
APO Africa Oil Week 2018 explores the financial opportunities in the African oil and gas market
Kaspersky
APO International study shows that people and organisations don’t fully trust anyone when it comes to their online data
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO President Cyril Ramaphosa to Officially Open the Africa Investment Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre
X
Advertisement