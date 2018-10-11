Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDS


APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDS

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Africa Regional Media Hub play

Africa Regional Media Hub

Download logo

In Maseru today, the United States Government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the government of Lesotho signed a five-year bilateral Development Objective Grant Agreement to provide the Framework for USAID’s President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS relief (PEPFAR) funding for Lesotho. Over the next 5 years, approved total funding levels of up to US$250 million for programming through USAID implementing partners is anticipated.

The U. S. has government has spent more than US$384 million toward achieving HIV/AIDS epidemic control in Lesotho. The $250 million expected for USAID is in addition to other PEPFAR funding that goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other U.S. Government agencies currently supporting Lesotho's HIV/AIDS response.

“The United States is extremely proud of our long-standing partnership with Lesotho, especially our joint efforts to save lives through PEPFAR over the last 10 years. We continue to work closely with the Government of Lesotho and our implementing partners on a daily basis to ensure Basotho living with HIV/AIDS receive the testing, counseling, and treatment services they need to live healthy, productive lives. I am delighted to sign the Development Objective Agreement with Lesotho on behalf of the U.S. Government, which will serve as a durable platform for our joint efforts,” U.S.Ambassador Rebecca E. Gonzales added.

PEPFAR is the U.S. Government’s comprehensive global response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. PEPFAR and other U.S. Government agencies support HIV testing, treatment and prevention programming, and capacity building of health systems worldwide. PEPFAR-funded programs prioritize identifying and treating individuals living in areas with a high prevalence of HIV and population groups most at risk of contracting HIV, such as adolescent girls and young women, key populations and other hard to reach populations such as older men. PEPFAR is the largest commitment ever made by a single nation toward an international health initiative. In Lesotho, PEPFAR programs work with local health workers to deliver high-quality lifesaving HIV prevention, care and treatment services, place clinical personnel where needed, and work to build local capacity while striving to achieve UNAIDS and PEPFAR’s shared vision of 95-95-95.

Each year, U.S. foreign assistance, including health funding through PEPFAR, is subject to the availability of fiscal year appropriations from the U.S. Congress.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Deputy President Mabuza attends the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of The Republic of Equatorial Guinea APO Deputy President Mabuza attends the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of The Republic of Equatorial Guinea
APO: The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to host two-day conference on the Natural Ingredients Export Strategy APO The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to host two-day conference on the Natural Ingredients Export Strategy
APO: Osinbajo to speak on Nigeria's Human Capital Development Investments at Oxford University Lecture tomorrow APO Osinbajo to speak on Nigeria's Human Capital Development Investments at Oxford University Lecture tomorrow
APO: Canon Day of Giving raises funds to support two educational programmes in partnership with Dubai Cares APO Canon Day of Giving raises funds to support two educational programmes in partnership with Dubai Cares
APO: Department of Human Settlements and Housing Entities appear before Portfolio Committee APO Department of Human Settlements and Housing Entities appear before Portfolio Committee
APO: Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Nigeria floods APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Nigeria floods



Top Articles

1 APO UK Minister for Africa makes maiden visit to Somaliabullet
2 APO Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic...bullet
3 APO Merck Foundation plans to conduct 5th Edition of “Merck Africa...bullet
4 APO APO Group selected as Official Newswire of Web Summit 2018bullet
5 APO Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and partners pledge to...bullet
6 APO Osinbajo to speak on Nigeria's Human Capital Development...bullet
7 APO 65th Session of WHO’s Regional Committee for the Eastern...bullet
8 APO Experts validate Economic Commission for Africa model...bullet
9 APO South Africa: Agri SA announces Board at the 2018...bullet
10 APO Kenya praised for taking threats of climate change...bullet

APO

International Road Transport Organisation (IRU)
APO International Road Transport Union (IRU) announces finalists for the 2018 IRU Media Prize on the future of transport and trade
The Zimbabwean
APO Zim general warns on foreign bases in Djibouti
APO Group
APO APO Group reports non-payment by cryptocurrency manufacturing company Watts Miners Inc.
Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)
APO Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) Board of Directors names Mr Ayman Sejiny as General Manager (CEO)
X
Advertisement