The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the Ministry of Health, is marking the successful end of the five year $20 million Strengthening Ethiopia’s Urban Health Program at a special closing ceremony event. Over the past five years, USAID’s Strengthening Ethiopia’s Urban Health Program trained 2,500 urban health extension workers to help improve the quality of health services for 2.5 million households in 50 cities and towns across the country. Minister of Health Dr. Amir Aman and USAID Acting Mission Director Alicia Dinerstein are expected to deliver remarks to highlight this latest milestone in the partnership between the United States and Ethiopia.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend this event.

Date: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

Venue: Hilton Hotel, Addis Ababa