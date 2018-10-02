Pulse.com.gh logo
UN housing rights expert to visit Egypt


  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations (UN) play

United Nations (UN)

Download logo

The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, Leilani Farha, will visit Egypt from 24 September to 3 October in the first official trip to the country by an expert appointed by the Human Rights Council since 2011.

Farha will examine the status of the realisation of the right to adequate housing, with particular attention to gender equality and non-discrimination, the protection of street children, homeless people, refugees and displaced persons, persons with disabilities, minorities and the poor.

“I am interested to learn more about legislation, programmes and policies to attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11.1 to ensure by 2030 access to safe, affordable and adequate housing and basic services for all,” the expert said.

“As a large segment of Egypt’s urban population lives in unplanned areas, I would also like to learn more about the efforts made by the Government to improve living conditions in these areas through upgrading of informal settlements and to what extent they follow a human rights approach.”

Other topics include the right of tenure, private market housing, security-related displacement, the prevention of forced evictions and ensuring access to justice and remedies for persons who believe their right to housing has been violated.

The Special Rapporteur will meet with senior Government officials from the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, the Ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs and Social Solidarity and state institutions responsible for urban development, human rights, security and law enforcement. She is also planning to meet residents living in various neighbourhoods and settlements in and around Cairo, in Giza and Minya, and representatives from international financial institutions, development agencies, civil social society and academia.

The Special Rapporteur will hold a media conference on 3 October 2018 at the United Nations Information Centre in Cairo, 1 Osiris street, Garden City, to share her preliminary observations and conclusions. It will start at 10am sharp, and access is strictly limited to the media. Please ensure your presence at 9:00 am to facilitate the entrance and security clearance.

