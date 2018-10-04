Pulse.com.gh logo
UN Human Rights Committee to review Belarus, Belize, Bulgaria, Guinea, Sudan, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines


UN Human Rights Committee to review Belarus, Belize, Bulgaria, Guinea, Sudan, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The UN Human Rights Committee, which monitors implementation by States of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), will meet in Geneva from October 8 to November 2 to review Belarus, Belize, Bulgaria, Guinea, Sudan, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The meetings will be webcast here and #CCPR124 will be the recommended hashtag for the meeting.

The public sessions will take place in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva on the following schedule:

Monday, 8 October

15:00-18:00 Belarus

Tuesday, 9 October

10:00-13:00 Belarus

15:00-18:00 Sudan

Wednesday, 10 October

10:00-13:00 Sudan

15:00-18:00 Guinea

Thursday, 11 October

10:00-13:00 Guinea

15:00-18:00 St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Friday, 12 October

10:00-13:00 St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Monday, 15 October

10:00-13:00 Belize

Tuesday, 16 October

10:00-13:00 Belize

15:00-18:00 Bulgaria

Wednesday, 17 October

10:00-13:00 Bulgaria

All the countries listed above have ratified the ICCPR, and so are required to be reviewed regularly by the Committee of 18 international independent experts. The Committee will also hear from NGOs and national human rights institutions.

More information, including submitted reports by the States, may be found here.

At the end of its session the Committee will publish its findings (known as concluding observations) here on Thursday, November 1, and present them at a press conference in Press Room 1 at 13:30 (to be confirmed).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
