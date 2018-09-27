Pulse.com.gh logo
UN Human Rights Council 39: UK Statement on the Central African Republic


APO UN Human Rights Council 39: UK Statement on the Central African Republic

Thank you, Mr President,

The United Kingdom thanks the Independent Expert for her report on the Central African Republic.

The UK remains deeply concerned at the reported increase in human rights violations and abuses in CAR, in particular against women and children. We condemn the deliberate targeting of civilians and humanitarian actors by armed groups as evidenced by their attacks on houses of worship, hospitals, schools and displaced persons camps.

We also deplore the continued use of hate speech, incitement to violence and a resurgence of attacks against religious leaders, which further perpetuates the cycle of violence and intensifies an already desperate humanitarian situation. We call on the armed groups to demonstrate their sincerity in finding a lasting peaceful solution by ending the violence and genuinely engaging in the African Peace and Reconciliation Initiative.

The UK notes and supports the progress made to date on fighting impunity and strengthening the transitional framework within CAR, but significant challenges remain. We urge the CAR government, with the support of the international community, to expedite work on transitional justice mechanisms, which remain essential if the people of CAR are to reconcile, bringing peace to the country.

Mr President,

We would welcome the Independent Expert’s views on what more the CAR government can do to ensure swift implementation of the transitional justice strategy; and what steps the government can take to ensure that women, youth and civil society are included at all levels of peace negotiations.

Thank you.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Mission to the United Nations.
