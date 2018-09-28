Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

UN human rights expert to assess the situation of migrants in Niger


APO UN human rights expert to assess the situation of migrants in Niger

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) play

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

Download logo

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, will visit Niger from 1 to 8 October 2018 to assess the country’s current migration laws, policies, practices and agreements, and their impact on migrant women, men and children.

“In the past years Niger has become a major transit country on the trans-Saharan migration route,” González Morales said. “Understanding how Niger is responding to the current complex dynamics of irregular migration in the region, and in particular to the growing number of migrants, including children, expelled from neighbouring countries, will be an essential part of my visit.

“This is also an opportunity for me to understand the impact of return policies on the human rights of migrants, and the measures adopted to prevent violations and protect migrants, including those in vulnerable situations.”

During his eight-day mission, the independent human rights expert will meet with high level government officials responsible for migration and border management, international organisations and donors, the National Human Rights Commission, civil society and migrants themselves in Niamey and Agadez. He will also visit centres for migrants, refugees camps, and ghettos.

At the end of the mission, González Morales will share his preliminary conclusions and recommendations at a media conference on 8 October 2018 at 15h00, at the UN House, 428 avenue du fleuve Niger, Niamey. Access to the press conference is strictly limited to journalists.

The Special Rapporteur will present a comprehensive country mission report to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Egypt: UN experts condemn “systematic targeting” of human rights defenders APO Egypt: UN experts condemn “systematic targeting” of human rights defenders
APO: Mali: UN expert to assess rights under new Government APO Mali: UN expert to assess rights under new Government
APO: Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meeting APO Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meeting
APO: UNHCR alarm at recent attacks and rising displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo APO UNHCR alarm at recent attacks and rising displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
APO: Remarks at high-level Meeting on the Central African Republic APO Remarks at high-level Meeting on the Central African Republic
APO: Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Rivo Rakotovao, Interim President of the Republic of Madagascar APO Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Rivo Rakotovao, Interim President of the Republic of Madagascar



Top Articles

1 APO Angola worse off as hyped economic vision fails litmus testbullet
2 APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: A family businessbullet
3 APO Canon Celebrates third anniversary of the United Nation’s...bullet
4 APO “Africa is the Silicon Valley of banking”, say co-founders of...bullet
5 APO Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Standard...bullet
6 APO UN Human Rights Council 39: UK Statement on the Central...bullet
7 APO Joint Communiqué: United Nations-African Union Joint...bullet
8 APO Security, human rights, political upheaval in war-torn...bullet
9 APO Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meetingbullet
10 APO Attendance of Prime Minister Abe at a meeting “A...bullet

APO

UNITEL
APO Africa’s successful business woman, Isabel dos Santos, invited to discuss on the Round Table discussion with Global leaders about the digitization of major industries in Africa
Department for International Development (DFID)
APO UK urges donors to support African Union Mission in Somalia
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO Small and Medium Enterprises are the cornerstone of economic growth
United Nations (UN)
APO From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo
X
Advertisement