Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is meeting in Geneva from October 22 to November 9 to review women’s rights in the following countries: Bahamas, Republic of Congo, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritius, Nepal, Samoa, Tajikistan, and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

The above States have ratified or acceded to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and are reviewed regularly by CEDAW on how they are implementing the Convention. The Committee will hold dialogues with delegations from the respective governments and will be briefed by NGOs and national human rights institutions.

The Committee’s dialogues with the delegations will take place in Room XVI at the Palais des Nations in public meetings. The schedule of dialogues is available here.

The recommended hashtag for the meetings will be #CEDAW71 and live webcasts of these meetings can be viewed here.

CEDAW’s recommendations, officially termed concluding observations, to the countries reviewed, will be published on Monday, 12 November 2018 here.