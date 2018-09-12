Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson To Lead U.S. Delegation to the Funeral of Kofi Annan in Accra, Ghana


APO Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson To Lead U.S. Delegation to the Funeral of Kofi Annan in Accra, Ghana

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Africa Regional Media Hub play

Africa Regional Media Hub

Download logo

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson To Lead U.S. Delegation to the Funeral of Kofi Annan in Accra, Ghana:

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson will lead a U.S. delegation to the September 13, 2018 funeral of former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan.

The U.S. delegation will pay respect to Kofi Annan’s manifold contributions to the international community and underscore the U.S. commitment to a strong partnership with Ghana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Minister Bheki CELE to Host National Summit on Crime and Violence Prevention APO Minister Bheki CELE to Host National Summit on Crime and Violence Prevention
APO: South Africa: Minister of Police to Host The National Summit on Crime and Violence Prevention APO South Africa: Minister of Police to Host The National Summit on Crime and Violence Prevention
APO: South Africa: Grounded Approach needed for Fourth Industrial Revolution APO South Africa: Grounded Approach needed for Fourth Industrial Revolution
APO: Africa: Update on the Western Cape water situation APO Africa: Update on the Western Cape water situation
APO: South Africa: Heritage Day 2018 APO South Africa: Heritage Day 2018
APO: Deputy Minister Landers to lead a South African delegation to Ethiopia APO Deputy Minister Landers to lead a South African delegation to Ethiopia



Top Articles

1 APO International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) Learning project kicks...bullet
2 APO African countries need to develop a policy response to the digital...bullet
3 APO Angola - the times they are a changing: João Lourenço,...bullet
4 APO South Africa: Happening at Parliament this Weekbullet
5 APO South Africa: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane to unveil a Draft...bullet
6 APO African countries need to develop a policy response to the...bullet
7 APO Challenge African Youth: Showcase solutions for the...bullet
8 APO National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Hosts...bullet
9 APO Forum on China-Africa Cooperation charts 3-year...bullet
10 APO Rugby in Africa: APO Group presents key facts and...bullet

APO

National Energy Services Reunited Corp
APO National Energy Services Reunited Corp. signs an Agreement with Dhahran Techno Valley Company to open a Research Center in Saudi Arabia
Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation
APO Deputy Minister Landers to lead a South African delegation to Ethiopia
South African Embassy to the Federal Republic of Germany
APO Land Reform in South Africa - President Ramaphosa Says Land Reform is Key to Stability
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO Deputy President David Mabuza to brief Parliament on efforts to address Poverty And Inequality
X
Advertisement