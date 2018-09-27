Pulse.com.gh logo
UNICEF and United bank for Africa (UBA) Unite to Promote Children’s Rights


UNICEF and United bank for Africa (UBA) today Thursday 27 September, 2018 will signe partnership for the promotion of children’s rights.

This partnership is in line with the mission of both organizations. For UNICEF Cameroon, to work with partners in the private sector and have them play an active role in the promotion of children’s rights and to ensure their active and efficient participation in the living of these rights.

For UBA Cameroon, it is an opportunity to enhance its Corporate Social Responsibility by supporting children especially the most exposed and vulnerable.

Thanks to this collaboration UBA staff will be drilled on corporate social responsibility, trained on advocacy around themes like HIV/AIDS, nutrition, health, education, protection of children and social inclusion. UBA branches will become friendly environment for children where advocacy messages will be on display to promote the respect of the rights of children.

