United Nations human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria

UN Special Rapporteur Maria Grazia Giammarinaro will assess the issue of trafficking in persons in Nigeria, during an official visit to the country from 3-10 September.

“My visit is an opportunity to meet with relevant stakeholders to discuss various forms and manifestations of trafficking in persons and key human rights concerns and challenges, as well as progress made, in addressing trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual, labour or any other form of exploitation,” Ms Giammarinaro said.

“Particular attention will be paid to key issues and challenges in the implementation of international and legal frameworks on trafficking in persons, especially women and children. During the visit, we will also examine measures taken or to be taken in terms of prevention of trafficking in persons, identification and protection of victims, prosecution and punishment of perpetrators as well as access to justice and social inclusion for survivors.”

Ms. Giammarinaro will meet representatives of Government agencies, as well as UN officials and members of civil society organisations, especially those working in the field of prevention and victim support, during her visit to Abuja, Lagos and Benin City.

The Special Rapporteur will hold a news conference to share her preliminary observations with the media at 12 pm on Monday 10 September 2018 at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja (1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street Maitama, 900001 Abuja), Nigeria. Access to the conference is strictly limited to journalists.

Findings from the country visit and recommendations will be included in an official report to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2019.