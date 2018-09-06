Pulse.com.gh logo
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on the Facilitation of a Ceasefire Agreement to end Fighting in Tripoli


United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) thanks the Libyan parties who accepted the Mission’s invitation for dialogue and congratulates them on reaching a ceasefire agreement to end the fighting afflicting Tripoli since 26 August. The agreement was signed under the auspices of Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya Dr. Ghassan Salame.

The agreement - signed by representatives of the Government of National Accord, military commanders, security apparatuses and armed groups present in and around the Capital – comprises an immediate cessation of hostilities and a mechanism to monitor infractions. Upon signing the agreement, the parties committed to:

Cease all hostilities;
Halt any further hostile movement that would hamper implementation of the ceasefire;
Ensure civilians are not put at risk and human rights are respected as stipulated by national and international laws;
Protect all private and public properties;
Ensure the reopening of Mitiga airport as well as all roads in and out of the Capital;
Refrain from taking any action that may lead to armed confrontation including all movement of forces, ammunition resupply, or any other action that could be viewed as generating tensions;
Ensure that all groups under their command shall observe this Agreement.

The Mission will reach out to other parties who expressed interest in joining the ceasefire but were unable to attend, and commits to continue facilitations to strengthen the ceasefire and discuss the appropriate security arrangements in the Capital.

Special Representative of the Secretary-General Ghassan Salame will continue to offer good offices and work with all parties to reach a lasting political agreement acceptable to all to avoid further loss of lives and for the benefit of the people of Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).
