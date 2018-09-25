UNITEL chair woman says “It is one of our many advocacy to fight and prevent malaria in Angola, hundreds of children have volunteered to participate in campaigns of vaccination, street cleaning and diseases prevention. Social responsibility is part of our campaign that we need to care for each other”.
APO
