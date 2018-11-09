Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Universal Periodic Review 31: Central African Republic

The UK welcomes the inaugural session of the Special Criminal Court on 22 October 2018. This represents a key milestone in CAR’s efforts to develop a national capacity for investigation and prosecution, and to promote an independent, impartial and effective judiciary.

The UK remains concerned at the worsening human rights situation in CAR. We are particularly concerned about reports of sexual exploitation of children including through trafficking, prostitution and early and forced marriages. We are also concerned that the death penalty continues to be prescribed for several crimes under the Criminal Code.

We recommend:

  1. Abolish the death penalty within this UPR cycle;

  2. Ensure that national candidates to UN Human Rights Treaty Body elections are selected through an open and merit-based process;

  3. Investigate all reported cases of sexual exploitation against children, and to develop a national action plan with measures to protect children against sexual violence.

Thank you, Mr President.

