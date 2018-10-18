Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO UNOWAS welcomes the launch of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission of The Gambia (TRRC)

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) play

United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Download logo

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, welcomes the launch on 15th October 2018 of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission of The Gambia (TRRC).

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission of The Gambia (TRRC) which was established through a consultative process, will play an important role in addressing the difficult period of The Gambia history, reconciling and moving into a peaceful future.

“Today’s launch builds a platform for this country to replace a culture of impunity with a culture of accountability which is vital in any democratic process. A milestone has been reached in the history of The Gambia,” said Ibn Chambas during the launch ceremony in Banjul.

The Commission is expected to create the enabling environment for all Gambians, regardless of their political, religious and ethnic affiliations to tell their story relating to the period during which they were subjected to gross human rights violations. It is a mechanism that should promote healing, social cohesion and tolerance which ultimately will enhance peace and stability in this country.

“The Commission must ensure that the truth be known; that the truth be complete; and that the truth be officially proclaimed and publicly exposed,” declared the Special Representative, urging the Government of The Gambia, in line with its consultative approach and commitment towards national reconciliation, to ensure that the independence of appointed Commissioners and staff assigned to the Commission is not compromised.

“I am sure that the Commission’s influence and work will also contribute to political tolerance and constructive engagement between the main political actors involved in the process of building the foundations of New Gambia,” M. Ibn Chambas concluded.

The United Nations within the framework of the sustaining peace agenda will continue to avail assistance to The Gambia with a view to supporting nationally led efforts that would entrench democratic values, improve governance, especially of the security sector and enhance transitional justice and human rights.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Rugby Africa lauds Zambia Rugby's progress APO Rugby Africa lauds Zambia Rugby's progress
APO: Africa is ‘on the rise’, says UN chief Guterres, urging collaboration for better future APO Africa is ‘on the rise’, says UN chief Guterres, urging collaboration for better future
APO: UN women’s rights committee to review Bahamas, Republic of Congo, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritius, Nepal, Samoa, Tajikistan, and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia APO UN women’s rights committee to review Bahamas, Republic of Congo, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritius, Nepal, Samoa, Tajikistan, and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
APO: Ministers endorse continental report on population and development issues in Africa APO Ministers endorse continental report on population and development issues in Africa
APO: The U.S. and Food security issues in Africa APO The U.S. and Food security issues in Africa
APO: UNHCR evacuates vulnerable refugees out of Libya as fighting resumes APO UNHCR evacuates vulnerable refugees out of Libya as fighting resumes



Top Articles

1 APO Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellowbullet
2 APO Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South Africa’s...bullet
3 APO The European Investment Bank (EIB) reinforces its support to...bullet
4 APO The U.S. and Food security issues in Africabullet
5 APO Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine...bullet
6 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate...bullet
7 APO Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag Rugby...bullet
8 APO Committee concludes first round of public hearings on...bullet
9 APO One in two people face starvation in South Sudan, as...bullet
10 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to...bullet

APO

U.S. Embassy in Malawi
APO Opening of Elections Reporting Training
U.S. Embassy in Mozambique
APO Official Launch of the Attorney General’s Office’s Legal Handbook: Manual for Investigation and Criminal Procedure on Wildlife Crimes
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
APO South Sudan: UN report urges release of hundreds of abducted civilians
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy
APO Deputy Foreign Minister Del Re in Tripoli
X
Advertisement