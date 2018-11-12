news

Media accreditation remains open; Press conferences available for booking; Live and on demand webcasting of conference available; Online press kit available; Sign up for conference mailing list

In collaboration with the Government of Egypt, the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will hold its 14th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP14) in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt 14-29 November, under the theme "Investing in Biodiversity for People and Planet."

Main themes up for discussion at the UN Biodiversity Conference include achieving the globally agreed Aichi Biodiversity Targets, mainstreaming biodiversity issues and the beginning of two years of negotiation of the post 2020 global biodiversity framework, scheduled for final agreement at CBD COP15 in China in 2020.

The High Level Segment of the conference takes place 14-15 November. Some 80 ministers of environment, infrastructure, energy, industry and other sectors expected to join discussions on mainstreaming biodiversity into their respective fields of work.

The Government of Egypt, in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, the African Union, the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment, and other partners, will convene an African Ministerial Summit on Biodiversity on 13 November 2018. The theme of the Summit is “Land and ecosystem degradation and restoration: Priorities for increased resilience in Africa”. The summit will be followed by a press conference.

