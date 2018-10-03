Pulse.com.gh logo
WIN an Invitation to the Web Summit 2018 and Travel to Lisbon to Cover the Largest Tech Conference in the World


APO Group play

APO Group

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading global media relations consultancy, will award one African journalist with a round trip ticket and accommodation to cover the Web Summit 2018 (www.WebSummit.com) to be held on November 5-8, 2018 at the Altice Arena, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Web Summit is the largest tech conference in the world with 1.200 speakers and over 70.000 delegates from 170 countries gathering for three full days of networking and business.

Over 2.500 journalists from more than 100 markets came to Web Summit in 2017, including editors from many of the world’s most influential publications, as well as market-shaping industry reporters from leading technology trade publications and blogs.

APO Group is the leading media relations consultancy in Africa and the Middle East, offering organizations a range of advisory services alongside its press release distribution and media monitoring solutions. Each year APO Group offers journalists the opportunity to attend major events as a part of its commitment to supporting journalism in Africa.

For instance, the three previous recipients of the AfricaCom invitation were science journalist Aimable Twahirwa from Rwanda (https://bit.ly/2y42xAe), journalist John Churu from Botswana (https://bit.ly/2NVy4PP) and journalist Lilian Murugi Mutegi from Kenya (https://bit.ly/2y7EuAi). In September 2016, reporter Aggrey Mutambo from Kenya (https://bit.ly/2RdhgSe) has won APO’s invitation to attend the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), the leading hotel investment conference in Africa.

APO also sponsors the APO Energy Media Award (https://bit.ly/2NSbJ5D) and the APO Media Award (https://bit.ly/2DNPDfU) where a journalist wins $500 a month for one year, one laptop and one intercontinental flight ticket to a destination of his or her choice as well as one year of access to over 600 airport VIP lounges.

APPLY NOW to win the invitation: https://bit.ly/2P7xWcz

The deadline for entry is 23:59 GMT on 8 October 2018.

The winner will be announced on 10 October 2018.

APO Group will provide the media pass and will pay for one round trip ticket and accommodation in Lisbon. APO will not pay for visa, food, local transport or any other expense.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Contact:
Aïssatou Diallo
bdm@apo-opa.org
+41 22 534 96 97

About APO Group

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries. As trusted partner, our role is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real and measurable impact in Africa and the Middle East and outside the regional frontiers. The trust and recognition that have been granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa & Middle East to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Samsung, Hilton, Total, Merck, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Philips, Ernst & Young, Orange, Government of Dubai, Siemens, Greenpeace, Rotary, Al Jazeera, Western Union, Accor Hotels, McKinsey & Company, Heineken, Ericsson ...

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong


