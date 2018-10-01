Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

World Bank Press Briefing on the Latest Africa Economic Update


APO World Bank Press Briefing on the Latest Africa Economic Update

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The World Bank Group play

The World Bank Group

Download logo

Please join the World Bank Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zuefack for a discussion on Africa’s recent economic progress and future challenges in sustaining Africa’s economic growth in a changing global environment as they present the Africa Economic Update, Africa’s Pulse.

DATE: Wednesday, October 03, 2018

TIME: 2.30 pm Kenyan time

PLACE: Room 11-05, World Bank, Delta Center, Menengai Road, Upper Hill

PARTICIPANTS: Albert Zuefack, World Bank Africa Chief Economist

Please RSVP to Sambrian Mbaabu at smbaabu@worldbank.org or by calling +254-20-293-6327. We will need the confirmations to make arrangements for security clearance at the gate. Please bring your nation ID or Passport.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The World Bank Group.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Marriott International reveals Robust Expansion Plans across Africa: Expects to Increase Portfolio by 50 Percent with over 200 Hotels and 38,000 Rooms by 2023 APO Marriott International reveals Robust Expansion Plans across Africa: Expects to Increase Portfolio by 50 Percent with over 200 Hotels and 38,000 Rooms by 2023
APO: Aiteo Founder, Benedict Peters Wins Forbes Oil & Gas Leader of the Year Award, 2018 APO Aiteo Founder, Benedict Peters Wins Forbes Oil & Gas Leader of the Year Award, 2018
APO: Conflict can lead to positive change, ‘if we learn from it’, South Sudan tells UN Assembly APO Conflict can lead to positive change, ‘if we learn from it’, South Sudan tells UN Assembly
APO: Minister Sisulu meets Secretary of State, Mr Pompeo APO Minister Sisulu meets Secretary of State, Mr Pompeo
APO: Fresh peace deal, commitment to multilateralism, open ‘new chapter’ in Ethiopia Foreign Minister tells UN APO Fresh peace deal, commitment to multilateralism, open ‘new chapter’ in Ethiopia Foreign Minister tells UN
APO: Transport Committee to invite Prasa Board on strategy to deal with burning of Trains APO Transport Committee to invite Prasa Board on strategy to deal with burning of Trains



Top Articles

1 APO Marriott International reveals Robust Expansion Plans across Africa:...bullet
2 APO Aiteo Founder, Benedict Peters Wins Forbes Oil & Gas Leader of the...bullet
3 APO Despotic Djibouti a dragnet to Horn of Africa developmentbullet
4 APO Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic...bullet
5 APO Africa’s successful business woman, Isabel dos Santos,...bullet
6 APO Attendance of Prime Minister Abe at a meeting “A Call to...bullet
7 APO Marriott International’s Newly Unified Loyalty Programs...bullet
8 APO Integrity in Development Projects: African Development...bullet
9 APO Facebook introduces Community Leadership Programme...bullet
10 APO Joint Communiqué: United Nations-African Union...bullet

APO

International Organization for Migration (IOM)
APO International Organization for Migration (IOM) Supports UNAIDS ‘Right to Health’ Campaign in South Sudan
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO Minister Mokonyane urges parties to comply with Constitutional Court Ruling
APO Group - Africa Newsroom
APO ICC President reacts to President Trump's National Security Adviser's criticism on CNN's “Fareed Zakaria GPS”
British High Commission Accra
APO The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Ghana
X
Advertisement