Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO World Council of Churches (WCC) condemns arrest of pastor in Zambia

  • Published: , Refreshed:
World Council of Churches (WCC) play

World Council of Churches (WCC)

Download logo

World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit condemned the apparent arrest of Pastor George Chibubi, who was picked by the police in Ndola for organising a meeting with fellow pastors to discuss Zambia’s economic crisis.

Tveit joined other Zambian and international advocates urging President Edgar Lungu to release Chibubi as well as others who may be detained.

“We condemn the arrest, detainment and harassment of pastors and other people attempting to meet as part of a civil society discussing, in a democratic fashion, ways to improve the lives of people in Zambia,” said Tveit. “The WCC stands in solidarity with the church leaders in Zambia as they attempt to communicate with the government and the people.”

Alleged evidence of police brutality in Zambia has alarmed the world, Tveit added. “Oppression and brutality have no place in creating a nation of peace that is sustainable for all,” he said.

Chibubi and other pastors had gathered to discuss the debt crisis when police were allegedly directed to arrest them. The meeting, convened by the Centre for Trade Policy and Development, drew more than 50 faith leaders. Leaders from that organization have been summoned by the police as well.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Council of Churches (WCC).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Statement by the UN Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon, following news of tragic incidents in Borno and Kaduna States APO Statement by the UN Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon, following news of tragic incidents in Borno and Kaduna States
APO: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Committee raises concerns with Agricultural Research Council APO Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Committee raises concerns with Agricultural Research Council
APO: Killing of farmers threatens food security in Northeast Nigeria APO Killing of farmers threatens food security in Northeast Nigeria
APO: Rugby World Cup Repechage: Kopo returns as Kenya Simbas head to France APO Rugby World Cup Repechage: Kopo returns as Kenya Simbas head to France
APO: Green Climate Fund Board approves three African Development Bank proposals for Green Climate Projects worth over US$ 110 million APO Green Climate Fund Board approves three African Development Bank proposals for Green Climate Projects worth over US$ 110 million
APO: African Development Bank headlines strong performance ahead of key investment forum APO African Development Bank headlines strong performance ahead of key investment forum



Top Articles

1 APO Strategy for Norway’s efforts in the Sahel region 2018-2020bullet
2 APO Cameroon's Presidential Election Resultsbullet
3 APO African Development Bank launches landmark US$500 million credit...bullet
4 APO Loss of lives at sea: Greenpeace calls on the Senegalese...bullet
5 APO South Africa’s mass transit sector secures US$ 10 million...bullet
6 APO Media Advisory | October 23, 2018 Telephonic Press...bullet
7 APO Killing of farmers threatens food security in Northeast...bullet
8 APO Ebola in DR Congo: UN chief ‘outraged’ by recent...bullet
9 APO Handover Ceremony of Maternity Waiting Facility in...bullet
10 APO Handover ceremony of a maternity waiting facility...bullet

APO

 
APO EnergyWeek Morocco to welcome 400 energy decision-makers to Marrakech this November to discuss power projects in North & West Africa
International Organization for Migration (IOM)
APO Biometric Registration of Displaced Population in Juba Enhances Accountability in Humanitarian Aid
The World Bank Group
APO World Bank, Government of Kenya to Discuss Disability Inclusive Education in Africa
Africa Regional Media Hub
APO Cameroon's Presidential Election Results
X
Advertisement