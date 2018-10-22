Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Zambia Rugby joins Algeria and six others in 2019 Gold Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) play

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)

Despite the hosts Zambia Rugby by a 31-nil scoreline against the visitors on a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon, Africa Rugby President Abdelaziz Bougja reviewed that both teams qualify for the Gold Cup.

Mr Aziz said the decision was taken at the last meeting held in Tunisia to increase the number of teams participating in next year's games from 6 to 8. "As you know, Zambia beat Botswana and Madagascar in the Silver Cup South whilst Algeria beat Ivory Coast and Senegal in the Silver Cup North, so in this regard is was not a difficult decision to make".

Meanwhile, Director of Sport at the Ministry of Youth & Sport Mr Gib Muyaule expressed delight at the news of Zambia's inclusion to compete against the elite of Africa. "The news by Africa Rugby comes as an opportunity for Zambia to feature on a much larger platform and we know it will be tough but we hope our technical bench will put measures in place to drill the team to expected standards".

Speaking at the same function, MOPANI COPPER MINES Chief Operations Officer Deon van de Mersh said his company shall continue working with the Zambia Rugby Union to ensure progress. "We are very pleased with the announcement/ revelation that Zambia will participate in the Continent's show piece and we pledge our comapany's commitment to the partnership with the Rugby Union to ensure the team meets all it's game fixtures", he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media Contact:
Rugby@APO-opa.org


