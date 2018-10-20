news

"The visit by the President of Rugby Africa Mr Abdelaziz Bougja is an endorsement on how far we have come as a Union in our efforts to cement the game of rugby in Zambia starting at youth level, community level, girls/women's level, club and national level". This was reviewed by the Zambia Rugby Union President when speaking at a dinner at the Mufulira Boating Club in honor of Mr Aziz on Friday 19th October, 2018.

Speaking at the same event, Mufulira Boating Club Manager Vince Andrews said the visit by Mr Aziz was of great significance to the Club as it had been restored using old and recycled materials from MOPANI COPPER MINES underground shafts. Mr Andrews said "Renovations started 3 years ago and it was amazing that we are now able to host events and personalities of global importance, we are even more proud because we used local materials and local labor making this the most affordable world class venue".

In his keynote speech, Africa Rugby President Abdoulaziz Bougja paid tribute to the Zambia Rugby Union and its partners MOPANI for a well structured partnership that has brought great development to the game of rugby in Zambia whose fruits were being appreciated across the continent. "The partnership between Zambia Rugby Union and MOPANI COPPER MINES has started bearing tangible results, the whole rugby world is watching with keen interest and learning how an African Rugby Union has been able to do so much in such a short space of time. It is our sincere hope as Africa Rugby that in spite of the results against Algeria in this qualifiers, Rugby will be the ultimate winner".

Also in attendance at the event was MOPANI COPPER MINES Operations Manager Maambo Chonya, Mufulira Rugby Club Chairman Thomson Ngulube, Zambia Rugby Union Head of Secretariat Noble Chisanga, Tournament Director Henry Shikopa, Match Commissioner Johnbosco Muamba, Citing Commissioner Juma Absalom, Get Into Rugby Zambia Project Manager Tom Chaloba and many others.

Earlier in the day, the Entourage was given a tour of MOPANI Central Training College (MCTC) where most of the Mufulira Rugby Club players are being trained in various courses such as Engineering, Electrical, Electronics, Heavy Duty Mechanics and many more before being employed by the mining company.

