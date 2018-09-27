Zambia Rugby Upbeat about Upcoming Tourneys

news

As the month of October 2018 fast approaches, the Zambia Rugby Union and all rugby fanatics are keeping their fingers crossed for an exciting end of year extravaganza for both the National 7s and National 15s Men's Teams.

Zambia Rugby Union President Gen Clement Sinkamba reviewed that his executive has a mammoth task of ensuring all the activities on the National and International rugby calendar are fulfilled. "As you may be aware, on the 13th & 14th of October our 7s team will be in Tunisia competing against 11 other countries in Rugby Africa 7s tournament, this is an exciting challenge for our boys who are still basking in victory after hosting the Zambia International 7s at the Polo Club in Lusaka earlier in September 2018". He, with a smile, emphasised that his Union's plan of establishing exchange programmes had also seen the light of day. "Our partnerships with other uniin across Africa has started yielding results, you may be aware that 4 of our 7s players are currently in South Africa training and playing for the acclaimed S.A ALL STARS RUGBY ACADEMY, our efforts may seem like bany steps but we are glad with our progress so far ".

On the preps for the National 15s rugby team, Gen Sinkamba was quick to remind the technical bench and players not to take anything for granted. "Most of us still remember the painful defeat we suffered at the hands of Algeria right here at the Cage in Mufulira, however, we are still confident that Zambia will emerge victorious" He said, his confidence comes from the fact the memory of that loss will be used as a launchpad to push Zambia into the Africa Rugby Gold Cup in 2019. This is an excellent opportunity for Zambian Rugby to play against the best teams in Africa and hopefully from across the continent. Shout out to Mopani Copper Mines and RG Sports Management for their consistency in ensuring our game gets to the levels where we are and we remain confident that with positive results on the pitch, positive results will continue coming from the cooperating partners", he concluded.

On the youth rugby front, Zambia has in the recent months been setting up Age Grade games for girls and boys in different locations. Speaking in interview, Get Into Rugby Zambia project manager Tom Chaloba reviewed that his office has been receiving positive reports on activities bring undertaken. "We are glad that our volunteers across have taken this initiative personal and are coming up with activities such as Touch Rugby, Tag Rugby, Contact Rugby, Coaching and Refereeing courses plus community benefiting exercises such as clean up, etc. He added that GIR has been partnering with like minded organisations such as Tag Rugby Trust and Bhubesi Pride Foundation... not forgetting local clubs such as Diggers, Lusaka, Eagles, Roan plus community teams like Oydc, Linda Lions, Livingstone Rhinos, Kafue Hawks, DieHardRugbyAcademy, etc, to mention but a few to grow, expand and increase numbers of participants especially the females".

