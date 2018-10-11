Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Zim general warns on foreign bases in Djibouti


APO Zim general warns on foreign bases in Djibouti

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Zimbabwean play

The Zimbabwean

Download logo

Major General Trust Magoba – who now serves as a special advisor to the African Union office for Peace and Security – has raised concern at foreign interference on the continent.

“The establishment foreign bases and the involvement of external forces in the conflicts on the Horn of Africa is a worrisome development,” he said. And he called on all countries to focus on “peace, security and stability within the region”.

General Magoba was referring to land adjoining a narrow strait that runs past Djibouti on the only route between the Indian Ocean and Suez, where the US, France and China have stationed their military.

Djibouti is small and hugely in debt to Beijing. And the rule of president Ismaïl Guelleh is frequently under attack from human-rights groups who allege torture and a lack of democracy.

Exports from Australia, India, Zimbabwe and much of East Africa sail through here to Europe along with more than 14m barrels a day of oil from the Persian Gulf.

Djibouti is host to the only permanent US military base in Africa and the largest post of the French Foreign Legion along with small units from Russia, Japan and Italy. But China has built its own barracks to house more troops than the joint strength of all other players.

Djibouti’s value for ships lies in a state-of-the-art container dock, but earlier this year President Guelleh signed a decree ousting Dubai-firm DP World from a 50-year contract to manage the port.

A London court has repeatedly ruled the contract valid only to be snubbed by Djibouti which claims DP World had not fulfilled its obligations and even accusing the firm of economic sabotage.

DP World has made clear it will not surrender its rights, but allies have been hard to find. The US and France – two of the world’s greatest maritime powers – are hostage to Mr Guelleh’s goodwill in order to keep their troops on his soil.

However, disquiet is growing in Congress, with letters of concern sent to cabinet, even to President Trump, warning of Washington’s vulnerability if China were to gain any part of the DP World contract to run the port. Mr Guelleh has assured them this will not happen.

Alabama congressman Mo Brooks is not convinced. Brooks sits on both the Armed Forces and Foreign Affairs committees and has written to US ambassador at the United Nations, Nikki Hayley.

“Mr Guelleh has never been one to respect the rule of law,” he wrote. Guelleh’s “dictatorial reign,” had been “fuelled by a steady flow of Chinese cash, palaces and gifts.”

He called on Ambassador Haley to use her influence to curb Mr Guelleh’s “reckless and unscrupulous behaviour”, and ensure his respect for “international norms, judicial bodies and the rule of law”.

US relations with China slumped last month after vice president, Mike Pence, accused Beijing of using “covert actors, front groups, and propaganda outlets,” to influence next month’s crucial mid-term vote that could see Republican Party numbers slip in Congress.

“China wants a different American president,” Mr Pence said.

Donald Trump aired the same view when he addressed the United Nations at the end of September.

“They do not want me to win, because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade, and we are winning on trade,” he said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying accused Mr Trump of using “hearsay evidence” to create allegations “out of thin air”.

In Djibouti, President Guelleh has assured Washington that he remains an ally in the war on terror.

However, an incident on 30 September when a Chinese warship nosed within 50 metres of a US military vessel in the Pacific has raised tension between the two countries and is likely to see more letters from Congress like that of Mr Brooks about Washington’s vulnerability in the world’s trouble spots

- TheZimbabwean

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Zimbabwean.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Nigeria floods APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Nigeria floods
APO: International Road Transport Union (IRU) announces finalists for the 2018 IRU Media Prize on the future of transport and trade APO International Road Transport Union (IRU) announces finalists for the 2018 IRU Media Prize on the future of transport and trade
APO: APO Group reports non-payment by cryptocurrency manufacturing company Watts Miners Inc. APO APO Group reports non-payment by cryptocurrency manufacturing company Watts Miners Inc.
APO: Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) Board of Directors names Mr Ayman Sejiny as General Manager (CEO) APO Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) Board of Directors names Mr Ayman Sejiny as General Manager (CEO)
APO: 65th Session of WHO’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean opens in Khartoum APO 65th Session of WHO’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean opens in Khartoum
APO: Media Advisory | October 15, 2018 Telephonic Press Briefing with USAID Bureau for Food Security Assistant Administrator Beth Dunford and USAID Food for Peace Director Matt Nims on World Food Day APO Media Advisory | October 15, 2018 Telephonic Press Briefing with USAID Bureau for Food Security Assistant Administrator Beth Dunford and USAID Food for Peace Director Matt Nims on World Food Day



Top Articles

1 APO UK Minister for Africa makes maiden visit to Somaliabullet
2 APO Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic...bullet
3 APO Merck Foundation plans to conduct 5th Edition of “Merck Africa...bullet
4 APO Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and partners pledge to...bullet
5 APO APO Group selected as Official Newswire of Web Summit 2018bullet
6 APO South Africa: Agri SA announces Board at the 2018 Congressbullet
7 APO Minister Mokonyane hails clean audits as a sign of good...bullet
8 APO Kenya praised for taking threats of climate change...bullet
9 APO Mohamed Ibn Chambas welcomes the decision taken by...bullet
10 APO Kigali Sharks rugby football lift first mindsky...bullet

APO

Ghana Rugby Football Union
APO Ghana Rugby Eagles Management Cautions Against Unrealistic Expectations
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO Media Advisory: Minister Nomvula Mokonyane briefs Media on Outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO Experts validate Economic Commission for Africa model on socio-economic benefits of climate information services for Africa's food-energy-water sectors
United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General
APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the bus crash in Kenya
X
Advertisement